Here's why Ant and Dec cover their watches on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
The reason for those little covers on the jungle hosts' watches is as simple as you think
Every year it seems I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! hosts Ant and Dec get asked why they cover their watch faces during the Bushtucker Trials.
They seem surprised that they've had to explain it more than once:
But as Dec explained here, it's simply so the campmates can't see what time it is:
We don't want those campmates having the advantage of knowing what time of day it is while they're chowing down on kangaroo testicles now do, we?
As for why the hosts don't just take them off, well, presumably they need them for their own timekeeping on different parts of the show. And so they know when they can get a quick round of golf in, eh guys?
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! kicks off Sunday 15th October at 9:00pm on ITV