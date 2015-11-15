They seem surprised that they've had to explain it more than once:

But as Dec explained here, it's simply so the campmates can't see what time it is:

We don't want those campmates having the advantage of knowing what time of day it is while they're chowing down on kangaroo testicles now do, we?

As for why the hosts don't just take them off, well, presumably they need them for their own timekeeping on different parts of the show. And so they know when they can get a quick round of golf in, eh guys?

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! kicks off Sunday 15th October at 9:00pm on ITV