I’m A Celebrity viewers in hysterics over AJ and Mo’s lively trial

Just because the camp woke up feeling a little hungover (or ‘fuzzy’ as Jordan North put it), that didn’t mean they were going to be given the night off from a trial on I’m A Celebrity and sure enough, along came Game of Groans.

Advertisement

At the stage in the competition where they put themselves up for it, it was eventually decided (after quite the discussion) it would be AJ Pritchard and Mo Farah who would go along and try to win those all-important stars.

But how did the pair do, and will the camp be eating well?

Get all the latest I'm A Celebrity news, views and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to get alerts for I'm A Celebrity and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Thanks, you are now signed up to our I'm A Celeb newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our I'm A Celeb newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Well, they’ll be eating, but we wouldn’t say well. Mo and AJ only managed two out of six stars in a trial that involved them having to be spun around while on thrones (hence the name) and memorising a series of symbols.

They seemed doomed from the start when Mo confessed his memory “wasn’t great” and sure enough, it proved to be a challenging one for them both. Happily, it proved to be another funny one, mainly thanks to Mo and his, once again, brilliant sound effects which went down a storm on Twitter.

Mo is actual top tier entertainment???????????? that scream and fidgeting???????? #imaceleb — Kya???? (@kyy_x) December 2, 2020

BRUH MO IS LITERALLY ON THE EDGE OF HIS SEAT HES GONNA FALL OFF???????? #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity — lucie (@luciemccarthy07) December 2, 2020

That high pitch “fish guts” from mo got me weak ???????????? #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity — Carys✨ (@carysyuh) December 2, 2020

Before all that though, we got to see the camp playing hide and seek which just consisted of everyone hiding from Jordan in the same place and struggling to contain their laughter until he eventually got a fright walking in on them all.

The remaining contestants got their letters from home and yes, it was every bit as emotional as it was a couple of days back with Giovanna Fletcher’s letter from husband, Tom, proving to be an unexpected comedy highlight.

And it was a good night for EastEnders fans, despite losing Jessica Plummer yesterday, as Shane Richie gave Mo Farah a crash course in acting for the soap with Mo taking on the role of Phil Mitchell… we’ll be honest, if the whole episode was just this we would have been happy.

Advertisement

I’m A Celebrity continues tomorrow night (Wednesday, 2nd December) at 9pm on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.