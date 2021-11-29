Why isn’t I’m A Celebrity 2021 on ITV tonight? When it returns to screens

The weather has not been on the show’s side.

Advertisement

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! 2021 has run into hiccups as a result of Storm Arwen and continued bad weather.

The show was forced to cancel Friday night’s live show before axing the weekend’s shows due to “technical difficulties” as a result of the extreme weather.

The cast of the series was also removed from the camp at Gwrych Castle for their own safety following the bad weather.

A statement from ITV on Saturday night (27th November) revealed: “Whilst we get the production base back up and running after suffering technical issues due to the storm, we have removed the celebrities from the castle.”

The weekend’s episodes were replaced with compilation shows narrated by presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

So, why isn’t the show on Monday night?

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Why isn’t I’m A Celebrity 2021 be on ITV tonight?

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! 2021 will not air on Monday 29th November at 9pm on ITV.

ITV has confirmed that Monday night’s episodes will not air following the continued technical difficulties and production base damage.

Instead, Freddie and Jamie’s DNA Journey will air on ITV at 9pm in the place of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

When is I’m A Celebrity 2021 next on ITV?

An ITV spokesperson confirmed: “I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! will return from tomorrow night (Tuesday 30th November) on ITV and ITV Hub with a brand new show.

“Ant & Dec will be back presenting live from the Castle.”

The production team have worked to make substantial repairs to the production base to get the series back up and running.

The next episode is expected to see a vote for a live trial but the first vote-off date has yet to be confirmed.

It is not the first issue to befall the 2021 series after Richard Madeley was forced to leave the castle for a trip to the hospital.

However, due to the breaking of the production’s COVID “bubble”, Madeley was unable to return to the camp.

The presenter later addressed his departure in a piece for The Telegraph.

“It’s no exaggeration to say I felt completely gutted. It seemed ridiculous – I was loving my time in the camp – but I understood their reasoning,” he said. “I’m A Celebrity didn’t want to suffer the same plight as Strictly, on which contestants have repeatedly come down with the virus, meaning there had to be zero-tolerance on COVID risks.”

Also, earlier in the week, security removed an intruder from the site of production.

A statement from the programme said: “A security breach was identified and an intruder was removed from the location with immediate effect.

“The safety of both our celebrities and our production crew remains our primary concern.”

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! is scheduled to air nightly from Tuesday at 9pm on ITV with previous episodes available on ITV Hub.

Advertisement

Visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.