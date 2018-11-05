ITV has confirmed that the 18th run of the reality TV show is set to hit our screens once more on Sunday 18th November at 9pm.

The new series will be the first time the show has been co-hosted by Holly Willoughby, after Declan Donnelly’s usual sidekick, Ant McPartlin, chose to take a break from presenting for the rest of the year.

Holly Willoughby on This Morning

Willoughby, who is good friends with Donnelly, said at the time of her appointment, “I couldn’t be more excited to have been asked to stand alongside Dec for the next jungle adventure. I love Ant and want to send him my best wishes and support for a continued recovery.

"These are big shoes, not to fill, but just to keep warm for a little bit…”

However, Willoughby, 37, has since admitted she is “terrified” of the jungle critters she is sure to encounter.

“When is it a good time to tell Dec I'm scared of everything that moves?” she joked.

Ant and Dec on I'm a Celebrity

While no names have yet been officially confirmed for the 2018 line-up, a long list of celebs are being tipped to enter the infamous jungle.

Emily Atack, Lucy Fallon and Nigel Farage are among the early rumoured campmates for ITV's Australian reality show.

More recently, Love Island star Eyal Booker has thrown his hat into the ring to join the show, after a successful turn on E4’s Celebs Go Dating.

Seann Walsh, Strictly, It Takes Two (BBC)

Other names include recent Strictly Come Dancing reject/comedian Seann Walsh, and Katie Price’s ex-husband Kieran Hayler.

Meanwhile, Harry Redknapp fuelled speculation he was entering the jungle when he said he “wasn’t allowed to talk about it” on talkSPORT breakfast radio in October this year.

See a full list of I'm a Celebrity rumours here.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! returns Sunday, 18th November on ITV