Instead, the 40-second promo released during The X Factor on Saturday 27th October features a young girl and her Dad exploring the jungle and stumbling across the I'm a Celeb bridge.

Holly Willoughby has left her regular posting on This Morning to join up with Declan Donnelly, while Ant McPartlin continues his recovery following his arrest for drink driving in March this year.

While fans were excited to see ITV gearing up for the new series in November, some were a little disappointed not to see a first glimpse of Dec and Holly together.

"Would've been good to have Holly & Dec in it," one viewer wrote, while another said, "I don't get what all the hype was about".

Ant and Dec's Twitter feed had earlier told followers to "keep your eyes peeled" for the new promo during X Factor.

Holly faced her own mini-Bushtucker Trial on her last day presenting This Morning with Phillip Schofield. After the show aired, she wrote on Instagram that it would be her "first and LAST" experience taking on the gruesome celebrity challenge.

Football manager Harry Redknapp and The Chase star Anne Hegerty are just some of the names rumoured to be in the line-up for I'm a Celebrity 2018. Check out all the latest rumours here.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 will air this November on ITV