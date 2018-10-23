"I'm not allowed to say!" he told his hosts on talkSPORT radio, responding to the question of whether he'd signed up to the creepy-crawly infested show. "Anything could happen between now and then. I wouldn't like to bet one way or the other…"

Asked how he'd handle the insects and helicopter jumps, the 71-year old added: "I don't know, I've never done anything like that.

"I'm trying not to think about it all. I might go and sleep in the New Forest for a week in preparation!"

More like this

Harry Redknapp, Getty

But perhaps more scary for Redknapp is the idea of surviving in the jungle without his wife Sandra.

"I wouldn't cope. I'm useless,"he told the Daily Mail back in 2013. "She treats me like a baby. She does everything. I can't cook, I can't make a coffee, I can't do nothing."

That's bound to annoy his campmates...

Advertisement

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! will return to ITV later this year