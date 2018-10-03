Luckily co-host Willoughby came to the rescue and set about making a few very important phone calls… to the Thirteenth Doctor and the Prime Minister, among others.

Dermot O’Leary’s number was the first one on speed dial, followed by newsreader Mary Nightingale. She put in the call to Whittaker, who in turn took some time out from time-travelling to help Schofield, well, travel faster through time.

Whittaker called Keith Lemon, saying, “Phil needs ya…” and, bizarrely (it turns out he has friends in high places), Lemon rang Theresa May.

More like this

From her office, the PM rang Schofield and instructed him to meet the Red Devils who would help him get to the studio once and for all.

Schofield then ditched his taxi and boarded a plane to zoom across town before sky diving out of it (for real) to arrive at the This Morning studios just in the nick of time, and be greeted by a worried Willoughby asking: “What time do you call this?”

Advertisement

This Morning's 30th birthday special then went ahead smoothly, featuring a performance from The Bootleg Beatles to celebrate its Liverpool roots. The studio audience was also specifically chosen to include viewers whose lives had been changed by the beloved breakfast show.