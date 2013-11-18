The pair go head-to-head in tonight's Bushtucker Trial, ominously titled Monday Night Takeaway which will see them attempt to force down some sludgy pork chow brains.

It's all a little hard to swallow for poor Joey who doesn't seem to have the hang of these challenges just yet. "Oh come on, seriously?" he asks a gleeful Ant and Dec. Seriously, Joey. "It's just like chicken but soggier," Matthew informs him. We don't reckon that's going to help...

More like this

I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! continues with the full Bushtucker Trial tonight at 9:00pm on ITV

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes