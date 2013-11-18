I'm a Celebrity 2013: Watch Joey Essex and Matthew Wright eat pig brains in Bushtucker Trial
The TOWIE star takes on The Wright Stuff host as they gobble up some pork chow brains during Ant and Dec's Monday Night Takeaway
In the red corner we have Joey Essex – sporting a bandana, armed with a dictionary of new words just waiting to be created and a little apprehensive of the "gooey" contents of his takeaway box.
Facing him in the yellow corner is Matthew Wright, his empty tear ducts and a napkin (like that's going to help you, Matthew...)
The pair go head-to-head in tonight's Bushtucker Trial, ominously titled Monday Night Takeaway which will see them attempt to force down some sludgy pork chow brains.
It's all a little hard to swallow for poor Joey who doesn't seem to have the hang of these challenges just yet. "Oh come on, seriously?" he asks a gleeful Ant and Dec. Seriously, Joey. "It's just like chicken but soggier," Matthew informs him. We don't reckon that's going to help...
I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! continues with the full Bushtucker Trial tonight at 9:00pm on ITV