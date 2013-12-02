I'm A Celebrity 2013: Laila Morse voted out of the jungle
EastEnders 'Big Mo' is the latest celebrity to leave the Australian camp and rejoin the land of fluffy pillows and hot showers
EastEnders star Laila Morse is the latest celebrity to be voted out of this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2013.
Having appeared devastated every time she wasn't picked for a Bushtucker Trial, Laila seemed more than comfortable in the jungle, joking "it's supposed to be horrible but I think it's alright".
And to be fair, she owned tonight's trial, hugging a crocodile, popping a snake down her pants and being covered in soldier crabs.
And while a bit too much oil in her dinner didn't go down well, Laila proved a good shoulder to cry on for swimmer Rebecca Adlington and behaved like a cheeky aunt to most of the campers.
She was also far from afraid of sharing her opinions, and her bodily functions. In fact, "I'm having a dump and I've got an audience" will no doubt follow her from jungle to home.
Laila also got the chance to join Kian Egan and Steve Davis on a Halfway Holiday - and is no doubt damn well looking forward to getting back to such luxury.
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tomorrow night at 8:30pm