And to be fair, she owned tonight's trial, hugging a crocodile, popping a snake down her pants and being covered in soldier crabs.

And while a bit too much oil in her dinner didn't go down well, Laila proved a good shoulder to cry on for swimmer Rebecca Adlington and behaved like a cheeky aunt to most of the campers.

She was also far from afraid of sharing her opinions, and her bodily functions. In fact, "I'm having a dump and I've got an audience" will no doubt follow her from jungle to home.

More like this

Laila also got the chance to join Kian Egan and Steve Davis on a Halfway Holiday - and is no doubt damn well looking forward to getting back to such luxury.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tomorrow night at 8:30pm

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes