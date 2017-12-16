Iain backtracks on I'm a Celeb bullying comments: "I was unaware of what was said behind my back"
The radio host had previously denied any bullying took place in the jungle after Amir, Dennis, Rebekah and Jamie were accused of ganging up on him
Iain Lee has followed up on comments he made in the I'm a Celebrity post-jungle special in which he denied that any bullying had taken place during his time in camp.
The radio host had told cameras: “There was no bullying going on. Let’s quash this rumour once and for all. Bullying is a very serious thing. It’s a huge word. There was no bullying whatsoever."
But when his campmate Dennis Wise – who had been caught up in the scandal along with Amir Khan, Jamie Lomas and Rebekah Vardy – highlighted the comments in a tweet, Iain pulled him up on it:
Iain gave Becky's tweet a similar treatment after she thanked him for "clearing that up".
Jamie Vardy's wife had broken down in tears upon hearing the bullying claims following her jungle exit, telling the Coming Out show: “I was the one that was being the most supportive of him… A bully? I’ve never been a bully in my whole entire life.”
But despite earlier quashing the claims, Iain has since added several retweets to his comments, including one from Rebecca Clayton which reads: "The fact that Dennis was angry and swearing when he thought the strawberries was Iains idea, yet he starts laughing when he found out it was actually Amirs idea, says it all really..."
The talkRADIO host added that bits of his jungle experience "made me sad and were very confusing" but that it was still a "mainly positive experience despite everything".