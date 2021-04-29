Netflix’s The Hype House release date: Cast, location, trailer and news for TikTok reality series

Get ready to see a group of influencers living together in one big house and inviting us into their lives as The Hype House is coming to Netflix.

The content collective which was founded in December 2019 primarily by Daisy Keech, Chase Hudson and Thomas Petrou, is moving from TikTok to the small screen.

So, when does it start? And what can viewers expect?

Here’s everything we know so far, including the cast who are expected to appear on the Netflix series.

When is Netflix’s Hype House release date?

Netflix hasn’t confirmed a date for The Hype House reality series, nor what it will be called. Last year, Deadline reported that the TikTok stars had agreed to a deal with production company Wheelhouse Entertainment to produce a reality series called “The Hype Life,” however, Netflix hasn’t confirmed that title.

Kouvr Annon, Nikita Dragun, Sienna Mae Gomez, Chase Hudson, Larri Merritt, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren, and Jack Wright — a.k.a Hype House — will star in a new unscripted series that will reveal a side of themselves (and their relationships) that we rarely see! pic.twitter.com/NlRF5j0ZoF — Netflix (@netflix) April 22, 2021

What is The Hype House?

The Hype House is a content collective. For those wondering what that is, it’s a group of social media influencers who come together to produce content on a daily basis and often live together under the same roof, usually in a lush apartment in Hollywood.

The Hype House is also the name of the Spanish style mansion where some of the influencers formerly lived, while creating posts for their pages.

Made up of 20 members including Daisy, Chase, Thomas, Alex Warren and Kouvr Annon and more, The Hype House sees its members filming the daily ups and downs of their impressively successful lives via TikTok videos shared with an audience in the 10s of millions.

Most of their content is autobiographical, which makes perfect sense for a reality TV series.

The Hype House cast

According to Deadline, many of the existing members of Hype House will be appearing on the Netflix reality show, however, some of the group’s biggest stars will be absent from the show, including Keech, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, and Addison Rae, who have already embarked on their own solo careers.

The D’Amelio sisters are working on an upcoming Hulu reality series, while Rae is launching a Spotify-exclusive podcast.

Founders Chase Hudson and Thomas Petrou will be among the cast, along with makeup influencer Nikita Dragun, Kouvr Annon, Sienna Mae Gomez, Larri “Larray” Merritt, Alex Warren and Jack Wright.

Together, they have a combined social media following of over 124 million, which could make crazy viewing ratings for the new show.

The Hype House location: Where is it filmed?

The Hype House is located in California's Santa Monica area. It is on gated street and includes six bedrooms, nine bathroom, a palatial backyard, pool, and a large kitchen and dining quarters.

Is there a trailer for Hype House?

There isn’t a trailer just yet, but it’s likely to feature lots of content similar to what the influencers share on their TikTok accounts.

We could also see a very different side to the influencers on the Netflix series, as we’ll be going behind-the-scenes of all those polished, quick-fire videos and more about their lives.

We’ll keep you updated as soon as we know more details.

