Netflix’s Hype House cast: Meet the 20 famous TikTok stars living in the mansion

Netflix are venturing into the world of Tik Tok for their new reality series, Hype House.

Advertisement

For those unaware, the social media platform’s biggest and most famous creators will be put in a house and filmed for a fly on the wall series.

We’re expecting to see a completely different side of these TikTokers who carefully curate their brand on the platform to their millions of followers.

But who are these TikTok superstars? Get to know the cast of Netflix‘s Hype House below.

Kouvr Annon

Age: 20

Instagram: @k0uvr

TikTok: @k0uvr

She may only be 20 but Kouvre has amassed millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok – just under 15 million to be precise. She has her own selection of merchandise and she is currently dating YouTuber Alex Warren.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Nikita Dragun

Age: 23

Instagram: @nikitadragun

TikTok: @nikitadragun

Advertisement

Make-up artist Nikita won’t be appearing on the small screen for the first time in Netflix’s Hype House. She had a Snapchat reality TV show called Nikita Unfiltered in 2020 and also appeared inn an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.