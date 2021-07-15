There’s a new reality dating series on the horizon that promises to be just as steamy as Love Island and as crazy as Sexy Beasts. Get ready for FBoy Island.

Advertisement

Made by HBO Max in the US by long-standing The Bachelor producer Elan Gale, the 10 episode series puts 24 men and just three women on an island together in a romance competition with a $100,000 prize.

How do they win it? It turns out 12 of the men are self-proclaimed nice boys looking for love, but the other dozen are ‘Fboys’, or players, who just want the prize money. The three women – Sarah, CJ and Nakia – have to figure out who is lying, and who is genuine, and send the bad boys home.

“They look like angels but they are really the devil,” says Nakia of the men. The girls band together to try to weed out the players, but there are sure to be fights, tears, betrayals and surprises along the way to the grand prize.

How to watch FBoy Island

The series was filmed in the Cayman Islands earlier this year and is hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser. “When I first got the call to be part of a reality dating show called FBoy Island, I said yes immediately,” she said to The Insider. “Then I realised they weren’t asking me to be one of the girls looking for love. That is not a joke – it was embarrassing!”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“But as a massive fan of this genre, hosting this show was a true dream. I look forward to hosting the next 43 seasons. I know going into it that a show created and produced by the people behind my two favourite shows (The Bachelor and Love Is Blind) was going to be insanely good, but this one exceeded my expectations. I already know what happens and I can’t wait to watch it every week.”

FBoy Island will be available to watch on HBO Max in the US from 29th July. There is no UK broadcaster as yet, but we will update this page as soon as one is announced.

FBoy Island trailer

The trailer has dropped and it’s everything we hoped for and more. Enjoy!

Advertisement

FBoy Island is coming soon to UK TV. Looking for something else to watch? Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.