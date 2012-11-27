Helen Flanagan runs out of luck on I'm a Celebrity 2012
Former Coronation Street star is voted out of the jungle after a difficult two weeks on the ITV1 reality show
She may not have won the competition, but former Corrie star Helen Flanagan did manage to become a record breaker during her time in the jungle…
Yes, that’s right, the 22-year-old actress - best known as the Street’s Rosie Webster - is now the only celebrity in the twelve series of the ITV reality show to have attempted five Bushtucker Trials… and won absolutely no food for camp.
Last night her jungle odyssey came to an end as the public finally decided they’d had enough of her antics, which have certainly been an entertaining addition to the show over the past few weeks.
We’ve learned that Helen spends hundreds of pounds on having her hair blow-dried every month, a similar fortune on fake tan, she’s scared of almost everything and she REALLY doesn’t like life without a mirror.
Helen did not have the easiest time in camp, being forced to endure trial after trial by the public voters who just couldn’t get enough of hearing her scream and seeing her squirm.
More like this
On leaving the jungle, Helen told Ant and Dec she would miss the other campmates who had “become friends” and tipped David Haye for the title of 2012 King of the Jungle.
Six celebrities remain in the race to win the show when it comes to a close this weekend; Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts, former darts player Eric Bristow, Made in Chelsea star Hugo Taylor, TV presenter Rosemary Shrager, EastEnders actress Charlie Brooks and boxer David Haye.