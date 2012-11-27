Last night her jungle odyssey came to an end as the public finally decided they’d had enough of her antics, which have certainly been an entertaining addition to the show over the past few weeks.

We’ve learned that Helen spends hundreds of pounds on having her hair blow-dried every month, a similar fortune on fake tan, she’s scared of almost everything and she REALLY doesn’t like life without a mirror.

Helen did not have the easiest time in camp, being forced to endure trial after trial by the public voters who just couldn’t get enough of hearing her scream and seeing her squirm.

More like this

On leaving the jungle, Helen told Ant and Dec she would miss the other campmates who had “become friends” and tipped David Haye for the title of 2012 King of the Jungle.

Advertisement

Six celebrities remain in the race to win the show when it comes to a close this weekend; Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts, former darts player Eric Bristow, Made in Chelsea star Hugo Taylor, TV presenter Rosemary Shrager, EastEnders actress Charlie Brooks and boxer David Haye.