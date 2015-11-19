Harry Judd! Abbey Clancy! Robin Windsor! Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special line-up revealed
Get the tinsel-covered trophy ready because six Strictly faves are returning to the ballroom, as well as beloved pro dancer Robin Windsor
Strictly Come Dancing's Christmas Special line-up has been revealed and it's jam-packed with former ballroom faves.
Series 9 champ and McFly drummer Harry Judd, series 11 winner and model Abbey Clancy, series 12 contestant and presenter Alison Hammond, series 6 runner-up radio presenter Lisa Snowdon, series 6 champ and actor Tom Chambers and 2015's winner of People's Strictly for Comic Relief Former Royal Marine Medic Cassidy Little will all don their dancing shoes once again.
And, if that hasn't tickled your fancy enough - beloved professional partner Robin Windsor will return to the dance floor having been part of the It Takes Two spin-off show team this year.
Joanna Clifton, new recruit Oti Mabuse, Natalie Lowe, Pasha Kovalev and Brendan Cole are also getting ready to whisk those famous faces around the dance floor once again.
Of course there'll be another familiar face for this Christmas special, with Sir Bruce Forsyth returning to his hosting duties alongside Tess Daly.
The judges will return with a little festive makeover: Darcey Bussell Sprouts and her three wise men: Len Glitter Goodman, Bruno Tinsel Tonioli and Craig Revel Humbug.
Dame Shirley Bassey is also set to perform as the dancing couples perform to family favourites including Alice in Wonderland and Jack Frost.
The pairings are as follows:
Abbey Clancy & Brendan Cole
Alison Hammond & Robin Windsor
Cassidy Little & Natalie Lowe
Harry Judd & Jo Clifton
Lisa Snowdon & Pasha Kovalev
Tom Chambers & Oti Mabuse
The judges will score each couple, but it's for guidance only. It'll be up to the studio audience to decide which couple will win the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2015 and lift the Silver Star trophy.
See the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special this Christmas Day on BBC1