And, if that hasn't tickled your fancy enough - beloved professional partner Robin Windsor will return to the dance floor having been part of the It Takes Two spin-off show team this year.

Joanna Clifton, new recruit Oti Mabuse, Natalie Lowe, Pasha Kovalev and Brendan Cole are also getting ready to whisk those famous faces around the dance floor once again.

Of course there'll be another familiar face for this Christmas special, with Sir Bruce Forsyth returning to his hosting duties alongside Tess Daly.

The judges will return with a little festive makeover: Darcey Bussell Sprouts and her three wise men: Len Glitter Goodman, Bruno Tinsel Tonioli and Craig Revel Humbug.

Dame Shirley Bassey is also set to perform as the dancing couples perform to family favourites including Alice in Wonderland and Jack Frost.

The pairings are as follows:

Abbey Clancy & Brendan Cole

Alison Hammond & Robin Windsor

Cassidy Little & Natalie Lowe

Harry Judd & Jo Clifton

Lisa Snowdon & Pasha Kovalev

Tom Chambers & Oti Mabuse

The judges will score each couple, but it's for guidance only. It'll be up to the studio audience to decide which couple will win the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2015 and lift the Silver Star trophy.

See the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special this Christmas Day on BBC1