"It was really hard to sit and watch from home," Windsor admits of the 2014 series, adding that this year has already been easier.

"After five years, it's a good time to move on," he told a crowd at the Radio Times Festival. "So many opportunities have come my way because of Strictly."

"I will live Strictly for the rest of my life – which is fabulous!"

The 36-year-old has been a Strictly pro since 2010 when he was plucked from a dance tour and into the ballroom. "I think I brought something different," the dancer says, crediting the shaven-headed, muscly form that takes him away from the traditional ballroom look.

Fans of the star will be glad to hear that, although he is no longer a pro on the show, Windsor will be making an appearance during this year's Strictly Come Dancing coverage. He is set to be a regular presenter on It Takes Two – and already has plenty to say about the new celebrities.

"Anton [du Beke]'s got a winner this year," Windsor says, adding: "He's going to go a long, long way."

He also shared some words of advice for Helen George, who topped the leaderboard on Friday night. Calling her a "beautiful ballroom dancer," he went on to highlight the importance of letting go of her ballet background, saying that it's always hard to get former-dancers to forget what they've already learned.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6:20pm on BBC1