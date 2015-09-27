Robin Windsor on leaving Strictly Come Dancing: "It was hard to sit and watch from home - I'll live Strictly for the rest of my life"
The 36-year-old, who is set to be a regular on It Takes Two this autumn, adds that "after five years, it's a good time to move on"
Robin Windsor has spoken out about how he felt, hanging up his Strictly dancing shoes and leaving the SCD ballroom for good.
Last year the fan favourite missed out after injuries left him unable to take part, and the dancer, who partnered celebrities Lisa Riley and Deborah Meaden in the past, is no longer a Strictly pro.
"It was really hard to sit and watch from home," Windsor admits of the 2014 series, adding that this year has already been easier.
"After five years, it's a good time to move on," he told a crowd at the Radio Times Festival. "So many opportunities have come my way because of Strictly."
"I will live Strictly for the rest of my life – which is fabulous!"
The 36-year-old has been a Strictly pro since 2010 when he was plucked from a dance tour and into the ballroom. "I think I brought something different," the dancer says, crediting the shaven-headed, muscly form that takes him away from the traditional ballroom look.
Fans of the star will be glad to hear that, although he is no longer a pro on the show, Windsor will be making an appearance during this year's Strictly Come Dancing coverage. He is set to be a regular presenter on It Takes Two – and already has plenty to say about the new celebrities.
"Anton [du Beke]'s got a winner this year," Windsor says, adding: "He's going to go a long, long way."
He also shared some words of advice for Helen George, who topped the leaderboard on Friday night. Calling her a "beautiful ballroom dancer," he went on to highlight the importance of letting go of her ballet background, saying that it's always hard to get former-dancers to forget what they've already learned.
