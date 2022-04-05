Speaking at a Q&A for his BBC One show Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars , the presenter spoke about the possibility of him signing up for Strictly's 2022 series.

Gordon Ramsay may be about to follow in his daughter Tilly's footsteps onto the dance floor, with the TV chef revealing he would do Strictly Come Dancing "in a f**king heartbeat" if asked.

When asked by Q&A chair Angelica Bell whether he would consider taking part next year, Ramsay said: "In a f**king heartbeat."

Tilly Ramsay on Strictly Come Dancing BBC

However, when Bell said that he would "look good in sequins", Ramsay added: "No, Jesus Christ, no. Don't they sew your pants into your shirt?"

On his daughter Tilly's time on Strictly last year, Ramsay said: "Tilly was Tilly," before commending her on juggling training with her university studies.

"She was so grateful for Strictly and she worked her arse off and so you forget this is a sort of 40, 50, 55, sometimes 60-hour graft for that two-minute sequence, so I flew back, watched it and thought, 'Oh man.' I just have one problem – I've got size 15 f**king feet."

When asked who he would like to be paired up with, Ramsay replied: "Someone that can handle size 15 feet."

Gordon Ramsay spoke about his chances of being on Strictly Come Dancing earlier this month, telling Radio Times magazine: "They asked me to do a Christmas special with Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix. I would love to do it, though.

"Secretly, I’d love to do it. I’ve always wanted to dance. There’s something so gorgeous about the rumba, the samba, the foxtrot, the tango... I don’t know. I may ask the BBC if I could do it next year."

He added: "Tilly would kill me, by the way. But the only bit I’d be slightly nervous about is all the tight lycra, sequins and the trousers."

