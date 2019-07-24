Four Islanders will be dumped from Love Island tonight - who should go? Vote in our poll
Are Anna and Jordan in trouble following last night's row?
Published: Wednesday, 24 July 2019 at 10:54 am
A mass dumping is on the cards in tonight's Love Island. Four islanders will be shown the exit door following last night's public vote.
Given that we're now in the home stretch with just five episodes left (six if you include Love Island: Unseen Bits, which we do), it makes sense that they've decided to shed some weight. But who should leave the villa this time around?
Are Jordan and Anna in danger after last night's explosive fall out? Or will viewers cause shock and awe by dumping favourites Tommy and Molly-Mae? Or both? Or neither?
