Fans "furious" as Seann Miley Moore leaves X Factor
Seann Miley Moore left in this week's second double elimination and some viewers are really very unhappy with the news...
Seann Miley Moore left the X Factor in this weekend's second double elimination and fans are "furious".
The singer was voted out of the competition after facing a sing-off against fellow category member Mason Noise. Mentor Nick Grimshaw took the vote to 'Deadlock', which sends the decision back to the original public vote, rather than opting to choose between his two acts.
But fans aren't too happy to see Seann go:
In fact, one viewer wants to renounce their British citizenship
Noooo Seann!! ? I am appalled, furious, ENRAGED and currently looking into renouncing my British citizenship. #Xfactor
— Jack Daniel Murphy (@JackDMurphy) November 8, 2015
Another says Grimshaw has lost a fan
@grimmers #xfactor I thought you would be a breath of fresh as a judge.. but @SeanMileyMoore goes home.. you have lost a fan. grow a pair!!
— David Williams (@davidindumfries) November 8, 2015
More brought out the capital letters to express their annoyance
SEANN GOT VOTED OUT OF X FACTOR WTF IM NEVER WATCHING AGAIN
— sarah (@hescapade) November 8, 2015
First @AlienUncovered and now the incredible @seannmileymoore - I HATE double eliminations ? #XFactor
— AlexGreen (@alexgmeerkat) November 8, 2015
There are calls for a petition
Literally going to start a petition to get @seannmileymoore back on the Xfactor #XFactor #XFactorLiveShows #seanmileymoore #whatafix
— Hayley Fraser (@HayleyFraserxo) November 8, 2015
Some just won't watch anymore
Not happy with the X factor results, definitely not watching next week ?
— ✬hayley✬andrea✬ (@hayleyandreaxo) November 8, 2015
While others are actually questioning the meaning of life
cant believe sean has gone what is life? #XFactor
— megan chloe (@megannn211) November 8, 2015
In summary, Seann Miley Moore fans feel like this
This was legit my face when I found out Sean was in the bottom two ??? #XFactor @TheXFactor @grimmers pic.twitter.com/eEmbZOp7Xr
— Harry (@Hxrryb00) November 8, 2015
The X Factor continues Saturday and Sunday on ITV