Seann Miley Moore left the X Factor in this weekend's second double elimination and fans are "furious".

Advertisement

The singer was voted out of the competition after facing a sing-off against fellow category member Mason Noise. Mentor Nick Grimshaw took the vote to 'Deadlock', which sends the decision back to the original public vote, rather than opting to choose between his two acts.

But fans aren't too happy to see Seann go:

In fact, one viewer wants to renounce their British citizenship

Noooo Seann!! ? I am appalled, furious, ENRAGED and currently looking into renouncing my British citizenship. #Xfactor

— Jack Daniel Murphy (@JackDMurphy) November 8, 2015

Another says Grimshaw has lost a fan

More like this

@grimmers #xfactor I thought you would be a breath of fresh as a judge.. but @SeanMileyMoore goes home.. you have lost a fan. grow a pair!!

— David Williams (@davidindumfries) November 8, 2015

More brought out the capital letters to express their annoyance

SEANN GOT VOTED OUT OF X FACTOR WTF IM NEVER WATCHING AGAIN

— sarah (@hescapade) November 8, 2015

First @AlienUncovered and now the incredible @seannmileymoore - I HATE double eliminations ? #XFactor

— AlexGreen (@alexgmeerkat) November 8, 2015

There are calls for a petition

Literally going to start a petition to get @seannmileymoore back on the Xfactor #XFactor #XFactorLiveShows #seanmileymoore #whatafix

— Hayley Fraser (@HayleyFraserxo) November 8, 2015

Some just won't watch anymore

Not happy with the X factor results, definitely not watching next week ?

— ✬hayley✬andrea✬ (@hayleyandreaxo) November 8, 2015

While others are actually questioning the meaning of life

cant believe sean has gone what is life? #XFactor

— megan chloe (@megannn211) November 8, 2015

In summary, Seann Miley Moore fans feel like this

This was legit my face when I found out Sean was in the bottom two ??? #XFactor @TheXFactor @grimmers pic.twitter.com/eEmbZOp7Xr

— Harry (@Hxrryb00) November 8, 2015

Advertisement

The X Factor continues Saturday and Sunday on ITV

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement