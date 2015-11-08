But fans aren't too happy to see Seann go:

In fact, one viewer wants to renounce their British citizenship

Noooo Seann!! ? I am appalled, furious, ENRAGED and currently looking into renouncing my British citizenship. #Xfactor — Jack Daniel Murphy (@JackDMurphy) November 8, 2015

Another says Grimshaw has lost a fan

@grimmers #xfactor I thought you would be a breath of fresh as a judge.. but @SeanMileyMoore goes home.. you have lost a fan. grow a pair!! — David Williams (@davidindumfries) November 8, 2015

More brought out the capital letters to express their annoyance

SEANN GOT VOTED OUT OF X FACTOR WTF IM NEVER WATCHING AGAIN — sarah (@hescapade) November 8, 2015

There are calls for a petition

Some just won't watch anymore

Not happy with the X factor results, definitely not watching next week ? — ✬hayley✬andrea✬ (@hayleyandreaxo) November 8, 2015

While others are actually questioning the meaning of life

cant believe sean has gone what is life? #XFactor — megan chloe (@megannn211) November 8, 2015

In summary, Seann Miley Moore fans feel like this

This was legit my face when I found out Sean was in the bottom two ??? #XFactor @TheXFactor @grimmers pic.twitter.com/eEmbZOp7Xr — Harry (@Hxrryb00) November 8, 2015

The X Factor continues Saturday and Sunday on ITV