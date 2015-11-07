At Boot Camp he impressed again with his version of Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ Uptown Funk.

However, Mason stood out for the wrong reasons at Six Chair Challenge. After complaining he hadn't been given enough screen time on the show, Simon Cowell booted him out of the competition. With a diva-esque mic drop, it was Mason Out.

But then came the news that Tom Bleasby had opted to quit the show, leaving a space open in Nick Grimshaw's Boys category for Judges' Houses. Insisting Mason was "exciting", Grimshaw made the somewhat unpopular decision to bring him back into the competition.

At Judges' Houses guest judge Mark Ronson joked he was the "bad boy of X Factor", while Mason admitted he had a lot to prove with his version of Robin Thicke’s Lost.

A roar of boos followed Grimshaw's decision to add Mason to the final three (which Grimmers told us he thought was unfair) and he now joins Seann Miley Moore and Ché Chesterman in this year's final line-up.

The X Factor kicks off Saturday 31st October at 8:00pm on ITV