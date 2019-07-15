“Part of me expected Michael to leave with me,” she said on her exit. “However I don’t want to be in control of someone’s life journey and if he wants to continue in the villa, to get to know someone else or see where things go, I’ve got respect for that.

“It is a bit disappointing but I’d never hold that against him.”

Joanna’s exit might have worked out surprisingly well for Michael, who was left stunned after his ex Amber admitted she still had feelings for him, despite him dumping her publicly for Joanna during Casa Amor.

More like this

While Michael constantly reassured Joanna that nothing would happen between himself and Amber again, Joanna also adds that things may change now she has left the programme – saying her relationship with the fireman was “on pause”.

“I am a bit in limbo about how I’m feeling about Michael,” she said. "We got along well and had lots in common and laughed together but for me I need to put it on pause and then we can see what happens when he leaves the villa.

“You never know if he’s going to crack on with Amber. If they’re meant to be, they will be. If they do get together and are happy, I’ll be happy for them.

“Amber’s a lovely girl. I’m a girls’ girl, so we’re all good.”

Advertisement

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV 2.