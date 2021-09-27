Drag Race Debrief: Anubis on being the first to leave Drag Race UK season 3

The third series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK kicked off last week and, while we watched the Drag Race UK season three contestants make their werkroom entrances for the first time, one contestant would soon be heading for the exit.

Unfortunately, the first queen to be eliminated from the competition was 19-year-old Anubis from Brighton, whose hometown and My Favourite Things looks landed her in the bottom two alongside Elektra Fence.

While Anubis’s time on the show was cut short, the queen sat down with RadioTimes.com exclusively for the Drag Race Debrief to chat all about her exit, the challenges she’d been looking forward to the most and who she thinks could make it to the season three finale.

“Well, the Drag Race journey was rather short, but short and sweet babe, do you know what I mean?” she said.

“I had a bloody lovely time, I’m very happy with what I showcased. Would have liked to showcase a tad more, RuPaul, but one day I might come back and show you some more skills!”

Don't miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox.

Matt Lucas joined the judging panel for series three’s first episode as the queens took to the runway for two design challenges.

While the judges enjoyed Anubis’s Brighton Pier-inspired hometown look, they weren’t as keen on her sea creature outfit, with Graham Norton saying: “For this [My Favourite Things look], it is a bit mum going to a dinner dance with crochets all over an evening dress.”

Anubis faced Elektra Fence in a lip-sync battle to Bonnie Tyler’s Total Eclipse of the Heart, however it was Elektra who was asked to stay and Anubis who sashayed away.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season three continues on Thursday on BBC iPlayer. Seasons one and two of RuPaul's Drag Race UK are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.