  5. Drag Race Debrief: Lawrence Chaney on winning season 2, her celebrity fans and what she’ll do next

The winner of Drag Race UK series two speaks to RadioTimes.com about last night's finale and how she found watching the show back.

Lawrence Chaney

Published:

The final of Drag Race UK arrived on BBC iPlayer last night and, after a tense 60-minutes of singing, dancing and cast reunions, RuPaul revealed Glasgow queen Lawrence Chaney to be the series two champion.

Advertisement

In the very last Drag Race Debrief of the series, Lawrence Chaney chats to RadioTimes.com about her exciting win, where she was when she found out and how she found watching the series back.

During the interview, Lawrence revealed that multiple endings for the final were filmed to ensure no one knew who the champion was ahead of the air date.

“When you’re filming the show, no one knows who wins. They do different endings, they probably had Joe Black film an ending of Joe Black winning – who knows!

“But it was very bizarre because we all filmed these endings and we all watched it last night, none of us knew, we were all like, ‘What is going on? What is happening?’ And it was just a dream come true. An actual fairytale.”

Last night’s final saw Lawrence, Bimini Bon Boulash, Tayce and Ellie Diamond take on the last challenge of the series, during which they each had to write, record and perform their own verse on RuPaul’s song A Little Bit of Love.

Advertisement

While Ellie was eliminated after the runway, Lawrence, Bimini and Tayce made it to the final three and performed in a lip-sync for the crown to Elton John’s I’m Still Standing.

Both series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

