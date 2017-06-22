Did you spot a very smug Chris wheeling Mike's suitcase out of the Love Island villa?
We hope Chris packed all his insults away in there, too
When Mike found out that he was leaving Love Island, there was one person who was particularly keen to get him out of that villa as fast as possible.
Yup, you guessed it. In one of the most hilariously subtle scenes this series, Chris was seen wheeling Muggy Mike – and his suitcase – straight outta there, drawing a smug line under the pair's battle for Olivia's affection.
Viewers found it hilarious:
Although Chris was clearly delighted to see Mike leave, we're a bit sad that his exit has brought a swift end to that Mike-Olivia-Chris love triangle.
After he left the villa, Mike told RadioTimes.com that he's not actually that upset to see the back of Liv, that they had "no chemistry" and that the whole debacle basically ruined his time on the show.
