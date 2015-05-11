“People keep thinking I’m gung ho – and I’m not!”

Davina's Extreme show, which won’t air until February next year, will see the presenter visit far flung places including Namibia and the Arctic to experience the hottest, coldest, deepest and wettest places on earth.

“I just went a thousand meters under the sea in a tiny submersible,” McCall revealed. And it doesn't seem she'll be rushing to do it again.

“It’s not fun at all, it’s really scary.”

You won’t catch her joining in with the contestants when she returns to hosting Channel 4’s winter sports-themed reality show The Jump next year either:

“No way. The Jump is really dangerous. I’ve got three kids. The older I get, the more scared I get.”

