Davina McCall: "I want to present Bake Off"
After her mammoth Comic Relief challenge, the presenter's been offered even more extreme challenges – but jokes she'd rather be in a tent with Mary Berry
Ever since her herculean efforts on a bicycle for Comic Relief in 2014, presenter Davina McCall has been offered plenty of hair-raising challenges. She’s currently on a break from doing all sorts of toe-curling things for her next ITV show, Life at the Extreme. But actually, Davina would be quite happy with a gentler gig.
“I’m my own worst enemy, I’ve got to stop,” McCall told RadioTimes.com at last night’s TV Baftas. “I want to do Bake Off. I want to present Bake Off – bloody Sue Perkins,” she added with a laugh.
“People keep thinking I’m gung ho – and I’m not!”
Davina's Extreme show, which won’t air until February next year, will see the presenter visit far flung places including Namibia and the Arctic to experience the hottest, coldest, deepest and wettest places on earth.
“I just went a thousand meters under the sea in a tiny submersible,” McCall revealed. And it doesn't seem she'll be rushing to do it again.
“It’s not fun at all, it’s really scary.”
You won’t catch her joining in with the contestants when she returns to hosting Channel 4’s winter sports-themed reality show The Jump next year either:
“No way. The Jump is really dangerous. I’ve got three kids. The older I get, the more scared I get.”
