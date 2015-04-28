Among this year's contestants were Joey Essex, Mike Tindall, Gogglebox's Dom Parker, former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts and dancer Louie Spence.

The exciting contest also saw a number of injuries with Strictly Come Dancing professional Ola Jordan suffering a serious ligament injury during training and Sally Bercow, the wife of the Commons speaker John Bercow, pulling out after cracking two ribs.

The final episode saw Joey 'the Eagle' Essex crowned the 2015 champion after pipping former England rugby captain Mike Tindall and Olympic heptathlete Louise Hazel in the final.

The 24-year-old former TOWIE star, who couldn't ski before taking part in the extreme celebrity contest, flew 17.5m on only his second ever ski jump, to win the cowbell trophy.

The Jump series 3 is likely to air on C4 in February next year but the channel has not confirmed a transmission date.

