The former Love Island star sustained a wrist injury during training just one day before the grand finale - in which he is set to compete against Eurovision star Saara Aalto and Strictly pro James Jordan - which left fans worrying about his chances in the competition.

But he took to Instagram Stories on Saturday evening to put all those fears to bed.

"I have been assessed and I WILL be skating in tomorrow's Dancing on Ice final" the star wrote, over a screenshot of online articles detailing his injury.

According to a release from ITV, Nelson was seen by a physio on Saturday, who told him he had "popped a small bone out of his wrist". Thankfully, he has been given the all clear, and will hit the rink with Vanessa Bauer as planned.

Dancing on Ice: The Final airs Sunday at 6pm on ITV