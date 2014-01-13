Alt least, as judge Jason Gardiner confirmed, Seaman didn’t smash his partners face in during the ‘head banger’ move. Silver linings and all that.

But David’s rockstar moves won’t be surfacing anytime soon, as he received the lowest number of public votes and was sent packing.

EastEnders star Gary Lucy and former DOI champ Sam Attwater were left facing the skate-off. But it was Sam’s night as he and his real-life partner Vicky Ogden were told they’d “nailed” their Riverdance performance. Sam earned a clean sweep from the judges meaning Gary's time on the ice was over.

Returning champ Beth Tweddle also took to the ice, performing to Katy Perry’s Roar, earning praise from a usually tough Jason for her brave performance.

Todd Carty made a triumphant return too – earning a standing ovation from the crowd. Basically because he stayed on the ice this time. Although his rather fetching red and yellow frilly shirt might have had something to do with it, too.

Dancing on Ice continues Sunday at 6.15pm on ITV

