And we usually play along. The worthy celebs are booted out in favour of those who are far less talented but far more entertaining and the judges get all upset about it. That’s how it works.

It plays out particularly well in the case of Dancing on Ice. Most of the contestants don’t pretend to be any good at it and are trussed up in spandex and sent out onto the ice balanced on little more than the edge of a bread knife to ‘do their thing’.

Joe Pasquale fit the comedy bill perfectly. He didn’t do very well the last time he was on the series, but has come back for another bash at flailing around on the ice anyway. Joe rocked a cape and tried to do something remotely in time to the theme from Flash Gordon.

He clearly didn’t give a monkey's about the whole competition thing. The public usually love this. A plucky trier sticking their tongue out at the cardboard cut-out nature of the whole thing. Yet the happy-go-lucky skater was sent home for his efforts after ending up in the skate-off.

Viewers, it seems, are getting savvy. But it’s strange. What’s happened to sticking together to ensure judge Jason Gardiner gets all hot under the roll neck for weeks on end, his opinions echoing off into the dark corners of the rink as the voters shun the talented for the jokers?

Even a good old romantic drama couldn’t save Jorgie. She was partnered up with Sylvain Longchambon, a poignant pairing not missed by viewers. Last year Sylvain left his real life partner, and Jorgie’s friend, Jennifer Metcalfe for his then skating partner Coronation Street’s Samia Ghadie.

But the viewers voted and the potential for weeks of entertaining little jibes about the pair was gone in one fell swoop.

Former X Factor star Ray Quinn yet again looks genuinely good on the ice and is already tipped to win this final series. If voting carries on like this, he may want to start preparing that victor’s speech.

Dancing on Ice continues Sunday at 6:15pm on ITV

