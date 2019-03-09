Jason’s comments come after the pair came to blows on air, with Gemma accusing Jason of “selling stories” about her.

In a strongly-worded Instagram post, Gemma wrote, “I’m really tired of being BULLIED by this man.

“Comparing any human to an electrical appliance is not acceptable.”

But Gemma has since done a U-turn, confirming on The Jonathan Ross Show that she will be back on the ice for the finale.

“I did pull out and then I thought, to everyone that has supported me, for my own self-esteem, I am not going to back down to anybody,” she said. “I am going to walk back in on that show on Sunday night and I am going to skate like it's the last day of my life."

Jason has clarified his comments, explaining the term ‘The GC’ made him think of a white goods brand name.

But it seems the Dancing on Ice finalists are split on where their sympathies lie, with Love Island star Wes Nelson commenting that Jason “didn’t mean anything” by his remark.

“I know Gemma’s taken it in that way and I know it’s been portrayed that way but I don’t think he meant it that way. I think it was just miscommunication,” said Wes. “He’s a reasonable fellow as well; I think he genuinely just wanted to drop it. But I don’t think he meant it maliciously.

“Gemma’s coming back and they’ll get over it. They’re never going to be best of friends granted but that’s showbiz.”

However, X Factor finalist Saara Aalto has firmly sided with Gemma, explaining she has gone through similar experiences back in Finland.

“Some people say bad things about me and I have to decide whether I say something back or just ignore it and not care or say anything,” she said. “I think it’s really tough for Gemma because she’s getting a lot of that and it’s not awful. I am struggling quite a lot in Finland, I have my own issues like that as well, but it’s so difficult and I feel very sorry for her.”

Strictly star James Jordan said he loves both Gemma and Jason, adding that regardless of whoever side people picked, the result of the feud was “great TV.”

“People were talking about it, it was good for the show,” he said. “Whatever anyone says about Gemma, she was a talking point.

“I got on well with Gemma, so I don't really have anything negative to say. And I also really like Jason.

“I can't really comment. It made me laugh.”

Dancing on Ice concludes Sunday at 6pm on ITV