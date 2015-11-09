Jay McGuiness, who Revel Horwood reckons is "definitely capable of winning"; Kellie Bright, who he describes as a "real powerhouse"; and Peter Andre, whose chances of victory "are good".

Jay's "completely transformed" since the beginning, reveals Revel Horwood. "When he first arrived he was incredibly quiet and would avoid everyone else... but now he's lost the hair he talks to everyone and walks down the corridor like John Travolta!"

EastEnder Kellie Bright is "out there, focused and a very good dancer" but if one thing will hold her back it'll be her day job: "The fact she's filming EastEnders full-time is limiting."

More like this

Revel Horwood can definitely see Peter Andre in the final, despite some drawbacks... "It takes him twice as long to learn a routine... [and] he likes putting his own style into every dance, which is too pop!"

When it comes to the others, the Strictly judge doesn't think Jeremy Vine, Jamelia or Anita Rani are destined for dancefloor greatness, but Katie Derham could make it to the final "if she's lucky." A shot of vodka might help, the judge jokes. "She looks like she's constantly at finishing school... she needs to let her hair down!"

Georgia May Foote needs more fire in her belly if she wants to get within reaching distance of the Glitterball Trophy ("she doesn't excite me") while Helen George, who Revel Horwood reveals "doesn't really chat to people" behind the scenes, could be in with a chance – but only if she kicks those ballet dancing habits. "She is classically trained and that actually goes against her and can make her look a bit wooden."

Read the full article in this week's Radio Times magazine, on sale now