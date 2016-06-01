She wrote: "Sadly because a certain some1 can't admit to being in the wrong and have to write a short story full of excuses. I have made the very hard decision to leave the show, it's something I have went back and forth with for a while now. But I am willing to sacrifice that part of my career in order to be well away from. A liar and a cheat."

The recent series of Geordie Shore had seen Gaz and Charlotte formally dating for the first time, but their honeymoon period did not last and the pair went their separate ways. Charlotte then revealed yesterday that she'd suffered an ectopic pregnancy while Gaz was abroad filming Ex on the Beach, a revelation he responded to in the Daily Star, stating that "rightly or wrongly, for me some things need to remain private."

Charlotte – who, along with Gaz, has starred on Geordie Shore since its inception in 2011 – appeared to reference her ex in further tweets, adding: "I'm actually excited to watch Ex on the Beach... to see the numerous girls emerge from the water who you slept with behind [his ex-girlfriend] lillies back. You no the girl you all thought he wasn't cheating on?!"

She ended by saying, "I am hugely sad and it kills me to write this, I will miss Geordie shore with all of my heart, it was my life and I ❤︎ you all so much."