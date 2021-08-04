Changing Rooms reboot introduces new cast in first-look trailer

Channel 4 has released a first-look trailer for the upcoming Changing Rooms reboot, introducing the show’s new hosts and designers.

While the show’s original host Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is back, donning leather gloves and a skull-topped umbrella, he’ll be joined by Naked Attraction host Anna Richardson as well as new designers Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead.

The designers, who both founded interior design company 2LG, will be joined on the team by Tibby Singh, a carpenter and joiner who won BBC’s Carpenter of the Year in 2012.

The upcoming reboot, which premieres on Channel 4 on Wednesday 18th August at 8pm, will see two sets of homeowners from the same neighbourhood work against the clock to renovate a room in one another’s houses.

“They’ll work with Laurence or Jordan and Russell to bring the new looks to life in the chosen rooms, with the designers’ bold and opposing styles ensuring each transformation will be spectacular, innovative and unexpected,” Channel 4 teases.

The six-part series mid-August, with the first episode taking place in Swansea, South Wales.

Changing Rooms first aired on BBC Two in 1996, with Carol Smillie hosting the show until 2003, at which point Llewelyn-Bowen started presenting.

The show ran until 2004, however last year, Channel 4 announced that it would be rebooting Changing Rooms with Llewelyn-Bowen and The Masked Singer judge Davina McCall after 16 years away.

In March of this year, McCall pulled out of the upcoming series due to scheduling conflicts caused by coronavirus-related delays in filming.

Changing Rooms airs on 18th August at 8pm on Channel 4.