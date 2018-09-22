'Lemon tart is not a pie': Celebrity MasterChef fans were NOT impressed by the judges' semi-final decision
Viewers weren't happy with Stefanie Reid's choice of 'pie'
You'd think that baking a pie would be a pretty straightforward challenge for Celebrity Masterchef's semi finalists.
But viewers were left with a sour taste in their mouths after Paralympian Stefanie Reid decided to whip up a lemon tart when judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode challenged the remaining contestants to make a sweet or savoury pie.
"Honestly, I don’t have much experience with pies," Reid told a baffled Wallace after revealing exactly what she'd be baking. "I don’t eat them a lot, I don’t make them.
"I’m making a lemon tart, which should class as a pie because it has a sweet shortcrust pastry base."
"You know how it’s going to look, there’s just a certain level of controversy over whether your tart is a pie," Wallace told Reid.
When she questioned whether her choice would be controversial, Wallace responded:"You just called it a tart."
"I’m making a sweet lemon pie, I’ve changed my mind," Reid said.
Suffice to say many viewers didn't feel the same way — especially after Strictly's AJ Pritchard and comedian Zoe Lyons (who did bake a pie) were eliminated from the competition. "Lemon tart is not a pie," one viewer posted on Twitter.
"AJ did not deserve to go!! The tart pretending to be a pie should have gone," another viewer posted.
To make matters worse, Reid didn't add a meringue lid to her 'pie', instead placing mini meringues around the side.
Today's lesson? When life gives you lemons... don't make a tart.
Reid will compete in the final four alongside John Partridge, Martin Bayfield and Spencer Matthews on Thursday 27th September at 8pm on BBC1