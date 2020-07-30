Find out who won Celebrity MasterChef 2020 final – and why

Irish broadcaster and internet personality Riyadh Khalaf has been crowned the champion of BBC One’s Celebrity MasterChef 2020.

Advertisement

Khalaf emerged from the original 20 contestants to present a winning range of dishes largely inspired by his Iraqi roots and was awarded the trophy by judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Khalaf said: “I am absolutely in shock. I can’t believe it, it’s an incredible feeling. This show I have been watching since I was in school and to have gone from being a fan of the show to winning the thing – this is without a doubt the biggest achievement of my life.”

BBC

Wallace said: “Riyadh has always been flambouyant, he’s always shown creativity and he’s always been passionate. I think Riyadh’s cooking came of age today.”

Torode added: “You look at those three dishes and I thought they were restaurant quality. Some people just get better, their food finer but more importantly more and more delicious. A deserved winner.”

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

In the final episode, Khalaf, alongside fellow finalists Sir Matthew Pinsent and Sam Quek, had two hours to present a flawless three-course meal, cooked to the very highest standards to impress the judges.

I think that was the first final I've seen in years where all three should've been there and were all well-deserved winners. Great series. #CelebrityMasterchef — Scott Knudson (@ScottKnudson) July 30, 2020

Khalaf’s winning menu was a starter of monkfish scampi in beer batter with wild garlic mayonnaise and a lemon and onion seed garnish; a main course of beef fillet with port shallots, celeriac cream and a parmesan tuile; and to finish, white chocolate fondant with rhubarb poached in elderflower liqueur, topped with crumbled pistachio and edible flowers.

His fanbase was overjoyed.

@RiyadhK has SMASHED it! ???????????? And his shirts are amazingly FABULOUS too (makes me wish I was a flat-chested young man myself!) #CelebrityMasterchef — Pip ???????????????? (@PippyG82) July 30, 2020

To be fair, his creations looked delicious, as most viewers seemed to agree.

Think Riyadh may just have nicked the title from under Matt’s nose… #celebritymasterchef #MasterChefUK — Telly Lad (@TellyLad) July 30, 2020

Quek blew the final by being late to finish, even though her combination of a starter of miso scallops, prawn done three ways and mango and passionfruit pavlova was overall judged a success by the judges, especially the “stunning” desert.

Pinsent created chicken ravioli to start with, followed by venison done two ways.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.