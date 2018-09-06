Read on for more on who'll be competing in the second heat of Celebrity MasterChef on Thursday 6th September at 8pm on BBC1, before the remaining four pair off to compete again on Friday 7th September at 8.30pm.

Zoe Lyons

Who is Zoe Lyons?

Zoe Lyons is a stand-up comedian, who has appeared on various television programmes including Mock the Week, The Paul O'Grady Show and Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow.

Gemma Collins

Who is Gemma Collins?

Television personality Gemma Collins is best known for appearing on The Only Way Is Essex, and for her extremely brief stint in the jungle on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!.

Monty Panesar

Who is Monty Panesar?

Monty Panesar is an English international cricketer, and has represented his country on on multiple occasions, including the 2013–14 Ashes series.

Chizzy Akudolu

Who is Chizzy Akudolu?

The actress Chizzy Akudolu is best known for her award-winning role as heart surgeon Mo Effanga in Holby City, and for appearing on last year's Strictly.

Stef Reid

Who is Stef Reid?

Stef Reid in a Team GB track and field Paralympian, and has won silver and bronze medals in the 2008 and 2012 Paralympics.