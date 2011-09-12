Celebrity MasterChef 2011: who's who?
A rundown of this year's contestants, complete with handy reminders of what it is they're famous for...
Celebrity MasterChef is back today in a new weekday afternoon slot (2:15pm, BBC1) with a highlights show on Fridays at 8:30pm.
Meet the aspiring cooks and find out how they attained their hallowed celebrity status...
Darren Campbell
Olympic gold-medal winning 4 x 100m relay athlete
Margi Clarke
Star of seminal British movie Letter to Brehznev and presenter of The Good Sex Guide
Danny Goffey
Drummer from Britpop band Supergrass and, more recently, Babyshambles
Ruth Goodman
Historian and presenter of olden days reality show Victorian Farm
Ricky Groves
Former EastEnder Gary Hobbs and series seven Strictly contestant
Shobu Kapoor
Another Albert Square alumnus, she played market trader Gita Kapoor in EastEnders in the 1990s
Tim Lovejoy
Co-presenter of BBC2’s Sunday morning magazine show Something for the Weekend, and football nut
Linda Lusardi
Former Page Three girl: wore slightly more in Emmerdale and Dancing on Ice
Aggie MacKenzie
Co-host of Channel 4's How Clean is Your House? Not the one who went on I'm a Celebrity...
Sharon Maughan
Played Nurse Tricia Williams in Holby City until 2006
Colin McAllister/Justin Ryan
They usually come as a pair but presumably the camp interior design duo and former I’m a Celebrity… contestants will be cooking separately
Michelle Mone
The entrepreneur is a former model who created the Ultimo lingerie brand
Nick Pickard
You know him better as Hollyoaks’ longest-serving character Tony Hutchinson
Phil Vickery
The former Wasps and England rugby union player, not the TV chef – that would be cheating
Kirsty Wark
As a Newsnight presenter, Kirsty can talk the talk - but when it comes to the kitchen, can she Wark the walk?