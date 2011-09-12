Darren Campbell

Olympic gold-medal winning 4 x 100m relay athlete

Margi Clarke

More like this

Star of seminal British movie Letter to Brehznev and presenter of The Good Sex Guide

Danny Goffey

Drummer from Britpop band Supergrass and, more recently, Babyshambles

Ruth Goodman

Historian and presenter of olden days reality show Victorian Farm

Ricky Groves

Former EastEnder Gary Hobbs and series seven Strictly contestant

Shobu Kapoor

Another Albert Square alumnus, she played market trader Gita Kapoor in EastEnders in the 1990s

Tim Lovejoy

Co-presenter of BBC2’s Sunday morning magazine show Something for the Weekend, and football nut

Linda Lusardi

Former Page Three girl: wore slightly more in Emmerdale and Dancing on Ice

Aggie MacKenzie

Co-host of Channel 4's How Clean is Your House? Not the one who went on I'm a Celebrity...

Sharon Maughan

Played Nurse Tricia Williams in Holby City until 2006

Colin McAllister/Justin Ryan

They usually come as a pair but presumably the camp interior design duo and former I’m a Celebrity… contestants will be cooking separately

Michelle Mone

The entrepreneur is a former model who created the Ultimo lingerie brand

Nick Pickard

You know him better as Hollyoaks’ longest-serving character Tony Hutchinson

Phil Vickery

The former Wasps and England rugby union player, not the TV chef – that would be cheating

Kirsty Wark

Advertisement

As a Newsnight presenter, Kirsty can talk the talk - but when it comes to the kitchen, can she Wark the walk?