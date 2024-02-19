No famous faces have been confirmed just yet, but we do know who'll be on hosting duties: AJ Odudu and Will Best, who return after presenting 2023's civilian season. Of course, there have been plenty of Big Brother line-up rumours in the run-up to the launch.

Dragon Den's Levi Roots, Love Island's Chloe Burrows, X Factor's Louis Walsh and Rebekah Vardy are just some of the celeb names being floated around.

Louis Walsh and Rebekah Vardy. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Last year saw the return of the beloved series after five years off air, with Big Brother 2023's launch drawing in the biggest audience for the show (2.5m viewers) in more than a decade.

Evictions will once again be broadcast live, meaning viewers will get to watch each evictee's first live interview, as well as an array of exclusive content including access to unseen footage and commentary from special guests.

And yes, for those who are wondering, Celebrity Big Brother will also bring back live streaming. Celebrity Big Brother: Live Stream will air seven nights a week on ITVX and STV Player, so fans don't have to miss a thing.

Celebrity Big Brother will start on Monday 4th March at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

