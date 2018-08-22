On Monday, the friction between the pair continued when they had a tense conversation about Hardeep cooking the majority of the meals in the house, with Natalie reflecting "he doesn't like me at all" and Hardeep saying he hoped she hadn't felt as if he had pushed anyone else out of the kitchen.

Natalie also complained to her fellow housemates about Hardeep's snoring, saying that it had kept her awake all night.

The housemates went to the Diary Room for nominations, with each person able to choose two people they wanted to evict. Natalie received the most with eight nominations, and Hardeep got six. So they are both up for elimination.

Jermaine Pennant was immune after President Kirstie Alley and Vice-President Ryan Thomas had the power to grant one person immunity.

Emma Willis will be back at CBB on Friday night for this series' first live eviction.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight on Channel 5