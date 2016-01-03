Christopher Maloney

X Factor 2012 contestant Christopher Maloney has been heavily tipped to enter the house this year. He was certainly a headline maker during the ninth series of the singing contest, making the final after Gary Barlow chose him as his wildcard act. What would CBB be without some headlines, eh? According to the Daily Star there's a "big money" deal on the table for the performer. He's has just finished a stint in panto in Cheshire, hinting on Twitter that he's ready for his "next adventure".

Bianca Del Rio

The winner of Ru Paul's Drag Race is hotly tipped to be among January's Celebrity Big Brother contestants – and she's no stranger to the Channel 5 reality contest, appearing on Bit on the Side in September to support friend and mentor Michelle Visage. Now Bianca – real name Roy Haylock – looks to be following in her footsteps, even making jokes about a Big Brother appearance during a YouTube makeover video. If that's not a hint, we don't know what is...

Jonathan Cheban

Speculation that Kim Kardashian's bestie is set to the CBB house has been kicking around for a while, but Jonathan Cheban is certainly not denying it. The 41-year-old is no stranger to reality TV – he's best known for appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians – and recently shared a snap featuring a LOT of luggage on Instagram. He's since posted holiday pictures from Israel, but could that be a stop off en-route to the UK?

According to a 'source' in The Sun, he's doing the show with Kim's blessing. “Jonathan has a unique insight into the world’s most famous couple. He’ll also make great TV as he’s not afraid to shy away from a row and he’s pretty outspoken."

Ola Jordan

The long-standing Strictly Come Dancing professional has recently quit the show and plenty are expecting her to pop up on CBB come January. Her hubby James Jordan took part in 2014, so he could well sing the show's praises over the dinner table. Ola was supposed to take part in Channel 4's The Jump last year, but had to pull out due to injury. Perhaps the reality bug hasn't quite gone away just yet?

Gemma Collins

No list appears to be complete without former TOWIE star Gemma Collins. Heavily rumoured to appear in the last series, GC is yet to do a stint in the CBB house. According to the Mirror, Ms Collins has now signed a six-figure deal to take part next year. But with rumours she's also set to take part in Channel 4's The Jump (following fellow former TOWIE star Joey Essex's victory earlier this year) it seems she's got her pick of the bunch for a new year reality sesh. According to the Daily Star it was just weeks after she quit the Essex-based show that she decided she'd hit the slopes, so perhaps CBB will have to wait just a bit longer.

Jake Quickenden

Just putting it out there – former X Factor contestant-turned-I'm A Celebrity runner-up Jake Quickenden fancies another spin on a reality show.

"I suppose I'd better go on another reality show soon," Quickenden told RadioTimes.com. "That’s what everyone knows me for, might as well go on another one. I might actually win one. I need one that I can actually win." He quite fancies Strictly Come Dancing – "I can dance you know, got snake hips" – but perhaps he'll opt for the CBB house instead?

Stephanie Davis

Stephanie Davis was all set to appear on this year's I'm A Celebrity, but it wasn't to be. The axed Hollyoaks actress has since revealed her nut allergy meant it would have been "unsafe" for her to participate.

Now it's thought the actress has been offered a spot in the famous house with a £200,000 deal on the table for the 22-year-old, according to the Daily Mail.

Danniella Westbrook

Rumour has it that that Stephanie is to be joined by former Hollyoaks co-star Danniella Westbrook. The actress – best known for playing Sam Mitchell on EastEnders and for her very public battles with addiction – appeared in the Channel 4 soap as ex-cop Trudy Ryan at the same time as Davis. According to 'sources' the two aren't the best of friends, so expect some explosive bouts if they both book a place in the house.

Dapper Laughs

2014 wasn't a great year for Daniel O'Reilly, the comedian better known as his alter ego Dapper Laughs. After becoming the subject of a media storm, his ITV2 series was cancelled and he appeared on Newsnight to announce the demise of his controversial stage persona. Although his absence was short-lived. A year on and Dapper is back with O'Reilly tipped to be among the CBB contestants.

A 'source' told the Daily Star: "Dapper is still one of the most controversial performers in the UK and will get viewers watching. No doubt he is keen to try and show that his off-stage persona is sensitive and caring. But his signing is bound to anger the campaigners who called for a boycott of his shows. He will have to work very hard to win them around."

Kristina Rihanoff

Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer Kristina seems quite surprised to find herself among the rumours for the next CBB. Having hit the headlines for her relationship with former celebrity partner Ben Cohen, there'd be plenty of viewers keen to see her dish on her personal life while in the house. But her tweets suggest otherwise:

Koo Stark

American-born actress and photographer Koo Stark (full name Kathleen Dee-Anne Stark) famously dated Prince Andrew in the 1980s and CBB show bosses are said to be keen to hear a royal tale or two. "We think Koo is a brilliant booking,’ a source told The Sun. "There aren’t many people who dated a royal. She has traditionally been very discreet but if she opens up she will have some amazing stories to tell," they added.

Rachel Christie

Linford Christie's niece took part in ITV2's Love Island earlier this year and now the Mirror reports she's signed up for Celebrity Big Brother next year. The former competitive athlete and ex-beauty pageant queen is said to be wanted by show bosses because she'll dish on former Gladiator ex David McIntosh, whom she has a son with. Rachel was certainly not shy of sharing her true feelings about him earlier this year, admitting: "I just don’t care about him at all.” A former flame of Kelly Brook, McIntosh himself took part in CBB during the summer of 2014 but was the first to be booted out.

Rachel herself appears to have laughed off the CBB speculation:

This is not true all these rumours ? — Rachel Christie (@MissRChristie) November 26, 2015

Vanilla Ice

What Celebrity Big Brother intake would be complete without representatives from across the pond? Rumoured to be among this year's contingent is Vanilla Ice who is no stranger to UK reality TV. The rapper – real name Robert van Winkle – has done his fair share of the circuit, appearing in the 2011 series of Dancing on Ice as well as Channel 5's The Farm.

Best known for his 1990 smash hit Ice Ice Baby, the 48-year-old is reported by The Sun to be circling a stay in the house – but will he be able to bring some cool to those infamous Big Brother rows?

Nadya Suleman

Another American 'celebrity' rumoured to be packing her bags for Elstree, Nadya Suleman is better known to most of us as Octomom after she gave birth to octuplets in 2009. Hers were only the second set to be born alive in America, bringing her total offspring to 14.

Since then she's appeared on various reality and chat shows, as well as starring in her own porn movie Octomom Home Alone.

However, a spell in the CBB house will mean she'll miss the birthday of her famous children who'll turn six during the Channel 5 series' 2016 run.

Spencer Matthews

Spenny will add another reality series to his growing roster, if the latest rumours are to be believed. The Made in Chelsea star is reportedly being lined up for a stay in the CBB house after lasting just three days in the I'm a Celebrity jungle last month before his addiction to steroids forced his exit.

The source of this conjecture? The Daily Star, whose 'source' says Spencer is "still a man in demand".

Celebrity Big Brother returns to Channel 5 in January 2016