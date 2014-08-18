Famous, why?: Buff Gladiator and Kelly Brook squeeze

Bio: David McIntosh, aka Tornado, aka DevilDawg, aka King David, must be a pretty charming man. He managed to successfully propose to Kelly Brook after just 11 weeks. Not bad for someone who once crashed a van full of dead badgers into a bus stop (more on that later).

The military man turned reality star appeared as Tornado in the Sky 1 reboot of Gladiators in 2008, and has since worked as a model and "fitness expert". He popped the question to Kelly in March 2014, but she recently said they had to put their wedding plans on hold because of his "work commitments".

But the weirdest thing in McIntosh's recent career was that dead badger incident. He'd been hired as a 'security operative' to transport the dead animals for disposal during the controversial badger cull. He pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention following after his van collided with a bus stop. As you do.

Then... Gladiator force of nature

Now... Fitness freak and (presumably) knife fetishist's dream