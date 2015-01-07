Famous, why? For being the king of showbiz gossip... and by outing Hollywood stars and posting upskirt photos of celebrities

Bio: In his ten years of successful blogging, Perez's site has got millions of clicks but he's also made a lot of famous enemies (including Lady Gaga, who he was once actual friends with, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lawrence) for his judgmental gossiping.

Entering the Big Brother house is Perez's attempt to prove that he's not as cruel and fake as people think.

"I have notoriety or infamy more than celebrity," Perez says in his Channel 5 blurb. "I am probably not wanted in as many places as I am wanted. I am probably more disliked than I am liked. "

He has written a children's book, The Boy With Pink Hair, and now has a baby named Mario Armando Lavandeira III who he'll probably coo about in the house.

While Perez has celebrity enemies, he's also spent a lot of time courting and partying with Hollywood's biggest stars (Taylor Swift sent him a present when his baby was born) and making "IRL" (in real life) showbiz pals – so will he dish the dirt on them while in the Big Brother house?

Then... Interviewing pop star Nicki Minaj

Now... Revealing intimate details about his feud with former friend, now enemy, Lady Gaga

