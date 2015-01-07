Twitter: @alexandero_neal (with fewer than 400 followers, the singer needs all the help he can get)

Famous, why? For being an R & B singer. Oh, and he once took part in Celebrity Wife Swap…

Alexander O’Neal is best-known for hit singles Saturday Love and Criticize. The singer’s 1987 album Hearsay went triple platinum in the UK but none of his subsequent LPs have managed to match its success - and his 2010 release Five Questions: The New Journey sank without a trace.

But absence from the chart hasn't stopped O’Neal putting in a string of TV appearances. The musician has found his way onto Celebrity Wife Swap, The Weakest Link and Just The Two Of Us, a BBC talent show where professional singers were partnered with non-musical celebrities to perform duets for the public vote.

We’re a little confused as to why O’Neal has chosen CBB for his next reality TV conquest. Admitting the format may prove a challenge, the singer says: “Big Brother is everything that Alexander O'Neal is not. I'm a very private person, I don't hang out with people. I'm never around people.”

And we would advise O’Neal’s fellow housemates to be mindful of their personal hygiene. “I don’t like smelling people,” he says. “I don’t want to smell their breath, I don't want to smell their feet, I don't want to smell their ass. I do not want to smell their farts. When you're in the House with a bunch of people you can't behave like that.” Consider us warned.

Video: Here's O'Neal's song, Criticize (watch out for some incredible eighties hairstyles)

