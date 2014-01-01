Ms Price has been dropped into the rumour mill after a TV source told the Mirror “it seems she’s keen”. Katie's name also cropped up earlier this year ahead of the last series. She denied involvement but tweeted, “But I wouldn’t say no haha haha – I have nothing to hide.”

She's certainly no stranger to reality shows, having already appeared on I’m A Celebrity twice, as well as having her own fly-on-the-wall show, but with a young family, a newspaper column, fashion lines, books, perfume… would there be time?

Verdict: 3 out of true

Katie Hopkins

The former Apprentice candidate has been busy making a name for herself in broadcasting with her outspoken comments on everything from tattoos to children’s names. She’d certainly be a controversial character in the house. And what’s Big Brother without a bit of arguing?

Verdict: 6 out of true

Ronnie O’Sullivan

There’s already a snooker ace doing the reality circuit in the form of I’m A Celebrity 2013 campmate Steve Davis. But rumours suggest World Champion Ronnie O’Sullivan could be entering the CBB house. The Daily Star says it’s O’Sullivan’s wife (actress Laila Rouass, who has herself appeared on reality show Strictly Come Dancing in 2009) who’s keen for him to give it a go.

But with the chance of defending his World Championship title in April 2014 (O’Sullivan appears to have gone backwards and forwards on whether he’ll definitely compete, with most recent reports suggesting he will) the timing could be wrong.

Verdict: 6 out of true

Stella English

We’re just slinging former Apprentice winner Stella in because she seemed pretty gutted she didn’t get into the jungle this year saying, “I would absolutely do it but I don’t think they want me.” Two Apprentice candidates at the same time? Lord Sugar might as well go in too. These two got on well. Didn’t they?

Verdict: 0 out of true

Dappy

The rapper, best known for being part of the group N-Dubz with cousin Tulisa Contostavlos, could be part of this year’s line-up. According to the Sun, Dappy is set to sign a £100,000 deal to take part in the show. It’d be brilliant to see him in there if only to find out how many hats one man can pack into his suitcase.

Nancy Dell’Olio

Could Sven Goran Eriksson’s ex-girlfriend be heading into the house? According to the rumours, she could be about to embark on her second reality show after memorably partnering Strictly regular Anton Du Beke in the 2011 series. If she does do CBB, Nancy will be hoping to improve on her Strictly result, which saw her the fourth celebrity voted out.

