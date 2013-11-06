Stella has continued to make headlines since her 2010 victory on The Apprentice, with a handful of court cases between herself and Lord Sugar.

But while she was brave enough to take on Lord Sugar, the jungle might not actually be the best place for her.

Stella admits, “I live in the country and my cats bring in mice and things like that and I have to get my little kids to pick them up and get rid of them.”

More like this

Would we have another fainting Gillian McKeith-style contestant on our hands if she did ever make it in? Perhaps not. “I’m so competitive I think that would just take over,” Stella enthuses.

Other rumoured celebrities include Girls Aloud's Sarah Harding, X Factor's Rylan Clark and Strictly Come Dancing's Vincent Simone.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns Sunday November 17th on ITV

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes