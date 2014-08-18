Famous, why? For being a recurring camp character in US sitcom Will & Grace.

Leslie Jordan is one of those larger than life characters – although to be fair, he's only 4 foot 11, so that doesn't necessarily mean much. But his camp-as-Christmas persona stood him in good stead for the role that made him famous(ish) – and won him an Emmy for Outstanding Actor – that of Karen's sexually ambiguous frenemy Beverley Leslie in US sitcom Will & Grace.

Leslie's acting career has also seen him work with Hollywood stars including George Clooney, Faye Dunaway, Robert Downy Jr and Billy Bob Thornton, while more recently you may have seen him in gothic TV drama American Horror Story: Coven, alongside Jessica Lange, Angela Bassett and Kathy Bates.