Famous, why? Lennox Lewis's former boxing promoter who last week announced her sex change

Bio: A year into her transition period, Kellie Maloney (formerly known as Frank) has made her sex change public, and was signed up to Celebrity Big Brother at the last minute for a reported £400,000 fee – more than any other housemate.

As a boxing promoter, Maloney guided Lennox Lewis to becoming the first British boxer to become world undisputed heavyweight champion. She retired in October 2013, saying she had "fallen out of love" with the sport. However, now it has been revealed that the real reason for walking away from boxing was to start hormone therapy.

Kellie's recent public "coming-out" has made her famous far beyond the realm of the boxing ring. She's been praised for her bravery after she told the Sunday Mirror, "I was born in the wrong body and I have always known I was a woman."

Even before she was confirmed as a Celebrity Big Brother housemate, Kellie was made favourite to win by bookmakers. However, after her reality TV appearance she says she's still keen to return to the world of boxing.

"Nobody can ever deny what I have achieved as the only man to manage a British world heavyweight champion," she said. "Now I would like to be the only female to guide the next generation of future British champions."

