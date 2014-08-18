Famous, why?: Olympic gold medal-winner and pro boxing washout

Audley Harrison has, rather sensibly, forgotten about yet another boxing comeback and decided to rely on his verbal punches in front of the Celebrity Big Brother cameras instead.

This is a man who began his career as an Olympic star and ended it in punchbag infamy, knocked out after just 70 seconds by boxing heavyweight Deontay Wilder. Ouch.

More like this

Harrison's finest hour came when he became the first Brit to win a super heavyweight Olympic gold medal, at the 2000 Sydney Games. The 6ft 6in fighter then went on to win his first 19 professional fights.

But in 2010 Harrison was knocked out in the third round by fellow British boxer David Haye, after only landing one punch in the entire fight.

He's got form in the celebrity reality ring though, having shuffled his size 17 feet around the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom in 2011.

Harrison is one of two boxing stars in the House this year, pairing up with Kellie Maloney (aka former boxing promoter Frank Maloney).

Then... Hello Sydney!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TVf7uGZ63HI

Now... Goodnight Vienna

Advertisement

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wnBacVc2Ejg