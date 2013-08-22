Famous, why?: Played Screech in Saved by the Bell

Bio: To children of the 90s, Dustin is something of a cult character thanks to his role as Samuel “Screech” Powers in US teen sitcom Saved by the Bell.

Dustin basically grew up on the set of SBTB, playing the nerdy Screech for almost 13 years, from the show’s first incarnation (as Good Morning, Miss Bliss) in 1988, right through to Saved by the Bell: The College Years and Saved by the Bell: The New Class. There were also TV movies Saved by the Bell Hawaiian Style and Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas, before Dustin finally wrote Behind the Bell, an exposé of the sordid goings-on behind the scenes of the show.

Basically, he did a lot of Saved by the Bell.

But that’s not all… aside from forays into stand-up comedy, gameshows and bankruptcy, Screech – sorry, Dustin – made a porn movie. Can you guess what it was based on? Here’s a clue: it’s called Screeched – Saved by the Smell…

Then and now:

Then... Saved by the Bell

Now... Pornography sales

