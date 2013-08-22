Famous, why?: Star of reality show Geordie Shore

Bio: Why aye man, among all her chat about parsnips (yes, she truly loves parsnips) Charlotte’s managed to grab the attention of Girls Aloud’s Cheryl Cole. Yes, Chezza loves her!

Charlotte’s spent a fair amount of Geordie Shore in a will-they-won’t-they love story with Gaz.

Things got a bit, heated shall we say, when Charlotte was kicked out of the Geordie Shore house for having a fight with Gaz… she broke her foot and smashed up a bed with her bare hands. So, urm, the furniture in the Big Brother house better behave itself...

The wacky lass has woken up in a fair few strange places, including a bar toilet, the roof of her house and a police cell. Her favourite party trick is to pop a couple of super noodles on each nipple. Yum.

Away from all that drama, Charlotte wants to kiss a toad and dress as a banana, apparently. The important things to aim for in life.

